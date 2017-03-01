Alec Baldwin is co-authoring a satirical Trump ‘memoir’ aimed at amplifying the president’s absurdities

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Photo: Screen capture)

Actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator extraordinaire Alec Baldwin is teaming up with novelist Kurt Andersen to produce a satirical Donald Trump “memoir” to be published by Penguin Press.

The New York Times announced on Wednesday that Baldwin and Andersen’s book will be called You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of “My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump” and is slated for a November release. The audiobook will be read by Baldwin as Trump.

Andersen is the host of the public radio program “Studio 360” and the author of the novels “True Believers” and “Turn of the Century.” He was a co-founder of Spy magazine, the 1980s magazine that coined the term “short-fingered vulgarian” to describe then-real estate magnate Trump.

“I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity,” Andersen told the Times by phone.

Andersen said that the book will magnify and build upon Baldwin’s performance and capture some aspects of the real man.

“I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump,” Mr. Andersen said. “Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.”

“I think it’s fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing,” said Baldwin via email. “We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open up a Word document.”

Baldwin made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump during the presidential debates of 2016 opposite cast member Kate McKinnon as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Asked whether the political commentary in the Trump book will be sharp-edged, Andersen said, “It’ll be sharp. I’m going to start talking like Trump: It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic! But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

There is no word how the book will handle the possibility of Trump leaving office in under 200 days as historian Ronald L. Feinman predicted after national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn stepped down in February.

“(I)t seems likely that Donald Trump will be leaving the Presidency at some point, likely between the 31 days of William Henry Harrison in 1841 (dying of pneumonia) and the 199 days of James A. Garfield in 1881 (dying of an assassin’s bullet after 79 days of terrible suffering and medical malpractice),” said Feinman. “At the most, it certainly seems likely, even if dragged out, that Trump will not last 16 months and 5 days, as occurred with Zachary Taylor in 1850 (dying of a digestive ailment). The Pence Presidency seems inevitable.”

[Hat-tip to TheHill.com]