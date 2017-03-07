Alec Baldwin says he might retire Trump impersonation
Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live is coming to an end. The actor cites the “maliciousness” of the Trump administration as being the reason he plans to rest the character. “Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him…
