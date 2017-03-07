Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alec Baldwin says he might retire Trump impersonation

Newsweek

07 Mar 2017 at 09:06 ET                   
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Photo: Screen capture)

Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live is coming to an end. The actor cites the “maliciousness” of the Trump administration as being the reason he plans to rest the character. “Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Trump spokesman Sean Spicer holds White House press briefing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+