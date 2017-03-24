Alex Jones apologizes for fake news story ‘Pizzagate’ — but blames another site for it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Conservative radio host Alex Jones apologized Friday for promoting an anti-government conspiracy theory that allegedly inspired one man to open fire in a Washington restaurant last year. Broadcasting from his website InfoWars, Jones said he was not the author of the so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, but regretted prior comments made in support of it. He specifically…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion