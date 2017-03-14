‘All words and no action’: Shep Smith stunned GOP still has ‘absolutely no plan’ for Obamacare

Fox News host Shep Smith (screen grab)

During his Tuesday afternoon segment, Fox News host Shep Smith called out the Republican party and the Trump administration for its Obamacare replacement proposal.

Reminding viewers of the president’s campaign promise that “there will be healthcare for everyone … We’re going to pay for it. We’re going to pay for this in Washington,” Smith went on to call out the contrast between the president’s promises and the Congressional leaders’ promises to their constituents.

“You can’t have both. Somebody has to give. I wonder who it’s going to be,” Smith questioned. RealClearPolitics co-founder and publisher Tom Bevan, who joined Smith, agreed.

“Exactly. I mean, that is the point. Every Republican in the house, every Republican in the Senate including this president in the White House ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare. That’s the one thing they have in common,” said Bevan.

“It’s so interesting that in 2010 and 2014, Republicans won mid-terms in large numbers saying ‘Obamacare must be repealed and it must be replaced,'” said Smith. “Come to 2016, everyone campaigned for it on the campaign trail, from the president all the way down to Congressional leaders and the youngest congressman out there.”

He continued, “And yet all that time, they never came up with a way to unite anyone. It was all words and no action. That seems stunning that for six years you can run on something and have absolutely no plan.”

Watch the full clip below:



