Amazon Echo goes silent on CIA question

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 04:47 ET                   
Middle aged man spying through blinds (Shutterstock)

If you don’t want the CIA agency hearing about the tedious detail of your life, maybe hold off on using your Amazon Echo for a bit. A viral video Thursday showed someone asking the virtual assistant, dubbed Alexa, if she was “connected” to the CIA, to which the device had no response. “Alexa, would you lie…

