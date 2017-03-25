Amber Heard talks bisexuality in Hollywood
“Zombieland” actress Amber Heard announced she was bisexual in 2010 and while she was never ashamed of her sexuality, she didn’t like being attached to a label. The star famously dated Tasya van Ree in 2009 and married — and then divorced — actor Johnny Depp. Heard, 30, was never secretive about her identity. Her friends…
