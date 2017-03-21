Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

America doesn’t crack the top 10 on ‘World’s Happiest Countries’ list

Medical Daily

21 Mar 2017 at 01:24 ET                   
From January 1 to February 21, a total of about 4,000 people coming from the US filed refugee claims in Canada, up from 2,500 during the same period last year (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

America Doesn’t Crack The Top 10 On World’s Happiest Countries List

Let’s hear it for the hygge. At least that’s what we’re crediting with the Scandinavian domination of the annual list of World’s Happiest Countries. Norway jumped from last year’s rank of fourth place to take the top spot, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland. The Danish concept of “hygge” is practiced in Scandinavian countries and essentially…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s what one top Democrat finds suspicious about Trump-Russia contacts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+