American Muslim students 4 times as likely to be bullied

International Business Times

21 Mar 2017 at 18:12 ET                   
More than two in five American Muslim students in grades K-12 were bullied because of their faith in the last year. according to a new survey. Muslim students have also become more than four times as likely to be bullied for their religion at school than American students generally, the American Muslim Poll 2017, published Tuesday…

