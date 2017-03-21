American Muslim students 4 times as likely to be bullied
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
More than two in five American Muslim students in grades K-12 were bullied because of their faith in the last year. according to a new survey. Muslim students have also become more than four times as likely to be bullied for their religion at school than American students generally, the American Muslim Poll 2017, published Tuesday…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion