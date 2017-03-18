Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Americans still favor Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump

Newsweek

18 Mar 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders -- (Flickr via Gage Skidmore/MSNBC screen grab)

Americans favor Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Vice President Mike Pence over President Donald Trump. A majority of Americans also disapprove of Trump’s job performance so far as president. A Fox News poll asked 1,008 registered voters whether or not they had a favorable or unfavorable view of people including the president, vice president, Sanders and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just crazy’: Top NSA official ridicules Trump for British spying allegation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+