Americans trust media more than Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump hasn’t exactly been winning popularity pageants lately. After Republican leaders failed last Friday to pass a health care bill that would overhaul the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s approval ratings have ranged from 46 percent to 36 percent. For his part, Trump has blamed the bad polling and unsavory opinions of his job performance…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion