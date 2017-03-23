Quantcast

‘An act of state terrorism’: Putin critic Denis Voronenkov shot dead in Ukraine

Newsweek

23 Mar 2017 at 11:36 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens takes part in an annual televised phone-in with the nation in central Moscow on April 16, 2015 (AFP Photo/Alexei Druzhinin )

A former lawmaker of the Russian lower house of parliament, Denis Voronenkov, was shot dead in the center of Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on Thursday, which Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko has called “an act of state terrorism by Russia.” Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko told TV channel 112 that Voronenkov was killed around noon, in what…

