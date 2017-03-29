Quantcast

‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ trailer released

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 09:07 ET                   
Former Vice President Al Gore (Photo: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock)

Las Vegas – Former Vice President Al Gore was on hand at CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the trailer for “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” The documentary, a sequel to his 2006 hit “An Inconvenient Truth,” sheds light on the climate crisis and President Donald Trump’s response to it. After Paramount Pictures released an exclusive…

