‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ trailer released
Las Vegas – Former Vice President Al Gore was on hand at CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the trailer for “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” The documentary, a sequel to his 2006 hit “An Inconvenient Truth,” sheds light on the climate crisis and President Donald Trump’s response to it. After Paramount Pictures released an exclusive…
