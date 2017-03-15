Ana Navarro scalds Trump’s ‘irresponsible’ Twitter meltdowns: We shouldn’t lower our standards for him

CNN regular Ana Navarro -- (Screen grab)

CNN’s Ana Navarro lashed out at President Donald Trump for his accusation that former President Barack Obama had him wiretapped, with the conservative commentator expressing disgust at how Trump has eroded “trust in the presidency.”

During a CNN panel discussion with host John Berman on the FBI reportedly investigating the Trump administration ties to the Russians, Navarro decried the slow drip of Russia revelations that led to Trump’s accusations during a Saturday morning tweet frenzy.

“This has been going on for such a long time — it’s a steady drip, drip, drip. I think it erodes trust in the president of the United States,” Navarro began. “I also think there are all these different charges flying around, and we have got to get to the bottom of it.

“You know, as American people, and certainly our legislators and our law enforcement, we cannot lower our standards for how we measure the president of the United States,” she continued. “This idea that he can be throwing around baseless charges against a former president of a very serious crime with no evidence and offer no proof of it for weeks and weeks is just highly irresponsible. And I think most Americans refuse to lower their standards to say, ‘Oh, well, we’re not going to take him seriously.'”

“When he puts things in quotes, it’s not serious, it’s not literal? No!” she asserted. “He’s president of the United States, when you are literally the president of the United States, we’re going to take you seriously and we’re going to take you literally.”

Watch the video below via CNN: