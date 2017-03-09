Andy Puzder blames Democrats for collapse of his labor secretary nomination
WASHINGTON — Southern California fast-food executive Andy Puzder on Thursday blamed Democrats for the collapse of his nomination to be labor secretary, even though he admitted he withdrew after being informed there was not enough support among Senate Republicans to confirm him. “I think the big problem here was the left and the Democrats really didn’t…
