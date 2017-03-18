Apocalyptic scenes as scores die in Peru floods
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Apocalyptic scenes continue to make their way out of Peru after one of the deadliest downpours in decades. A sudden and abnormal warming of the waters of the Pacific off the country’s coast has triggered extensive flooding. Peru’s rainy season has delivered 10 times more rainfall than usual. Abnormal El Nino in Peru unleashes deadly downpours;…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion