Arkansas town appalled over Duggar-linked pastor’s efforts to dispute the existence of gay people

Fayetteville resident Joan Sirlin reads from the pamphlet (Screenshot via Fox)

Residents of Fayetteville, Arkansas were appalled after receiving pamphlets from the Lighthouse Baptist Church telling them that there’s “no such thing” as homosexuality. Members of the church attached the pamphlets to people’s homes.

According to reporting from a local Fox affiliate, the pamphlets included questions like, “Does God love Homosexuals?” The response read, “This is a flawed question, there are no such things as Homosexuals.”

Joanna McCusker, a resident of the town said the message was offensive. “I was just offended that they would be going door-to-door in this community with that information. I think most neighbors were pretty offended,” McCusker said.

“I’ve had religious pamphlets dropped off, but nothing like that,” said another Fayetteville resident, Joan Sirlin. “I just don’t think it’s right to push your religious beliefs on people in neighborhoods like this or any neighborhood.”

Pastor Paul Caldwell commented on the matter to Fox in a text message. Caldwell wrote, “Our church loves the LGBT community, hence the reason we have decided since Spring 2014 to reach out to them.

This is just another avenue we are trying.” He said that the pamphlets were only intended to provide information to anyone “confused about the Christian response” to homosexuality, rather than to convince anyone who had already made up their minds. “To them it is simply a reminder that God loves them, and if I were to truly love them then I must tell them the truth.”

However, McCusker disagreed, stating that she didn’t interpret the pamphlets in that way; rather, they were harmful to her gay neighbors. “If you read their literature you’ll see that they don’t actually believe that there are such thing as gay people, it’s almost a science-fiction idea that they have,” McCusker said.

According to Patheos, Caldwell’s 18-year-old daughter Kendra is engaged to 22-year-old Joseph Duggar.

See below for a photo of the pamphlet.