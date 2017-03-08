Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arnold Schwarzenegger suspects Donald Trump is in love with him

International Business Times

08 Mar 2017 at 07:52 ET                   
Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger

President Donald Trump used to host the show “The Celebrity Apprentice,” but when he started campaigning, Arnold Schwarzenegger took over the job for him. Trump could not resist making snide comments about the reality show’s low ratings after he left, therefore sparking a feud with Schwarzenegger. The president has even posted scathing comments about Schwarzenegger’s performance…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
International Women’s Day: Yes, we still need to protest this sh*t
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+