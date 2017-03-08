Arnold Schwarzenegger suspects Donald Trump is in love with him
President Donald Trump used to host the show “The Celebrity Apprentice,” but when he started campaigning, Arnold Schwarzenegger took over the job for him. Trump could not resist making snide comments about the reality show’s low ratings after he left, therefore sparking a feud with Schwarzenegger. The president has even posted scathing comments about Schwarzenegger’s performance…
