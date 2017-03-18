Attacker who grabbed for soldier’s weapon shot dead at France’s Orly airport
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A man has been shot dead at Paris’ Orly airport after trying to grab a soldier’s weapon, officials have said. The hub was immediately evacuated following the incident. Some eyewitnesses said the suspect targeted the soldier with a knife. Police believe the same suspect shot and slightly wounded another officer earlier on Saturday at a road…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion