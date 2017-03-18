Quantcast

Attacker who grabbed for soldier’s weapon shot dead at France’s Orly airport

euronews

18 Mar 2017 at 18:04 ET                   
French police at Orly Airport on Saturday (Screen capture)

A man has been shot dead at Paris’ Orly airport after trying to grab a soldier’s weapon, officials have said. The hub was immediately evacuated following the incident. Some eyewitnesses said the suspect targeted the soldier with a knife. Police believe the same suspect shot and slightly wounded another officer earlier on Saturday at a road…

