Auntie Fee, YouTube cooking star, dies at 59
Auntie Fee, a South L.A. homemaker who became an Internet sensation for her foul mouth and fried food recipes, has died, according to a family member. Felicia O’Dell, 59, who won viral fame in 2014 after her son posted a four-minute clip of her cooking some dough-covered “sweet treats for the kids,” died Friday at Harbor-UCLA…
