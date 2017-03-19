Quantcast

Auntie Fee, YouTube cooking star, dies at 59

Los Angeles Times

19 Mar 2017 at 22:22 ET                   
Auntie Fee (Photo: YouTube)

Auntie Fee, a South L.A. homemaker who became an Internet sensation for her foul mouth and fried food recipes, has died, according to a family member. Felicia O’Dell, 59, who won viral fame in 2014 after her son posted a four-minute clip of her cooking some dough-covered “sweet treats for the kids,” died Friday at Harbor-UCLA…

