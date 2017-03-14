Bannon behind Ryan audio so Trump can throw Ryan’s health care flop under the bus: conservative pundit

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes talks about President Trump's speech on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Appearing on MSNBC, a conservative commentator claimed the late night release of audio of Paul Ryan trashing then-candidate Donald Trump was orchestrated by Steve Bannon to put distance between the two after Ryan’s health care plan was excoriated by the CBO.

Speaking with MSNBC host Greta Van Susteren, radio host Charlie Sykes said the timing of the release of a talk Ryan gave last October was no accident.

“Why did Breitbart release the audio from last fall now? What’s the point?” the MSNBC host asked.

“The point is to separate Donald Trump from Paul Ryan, drive a wedge between Ryan and Trump and perhaps to give President Trump an out on Trumpcare,” Sykes replied.

Sykes noted that Ryan’s health care plan is taking fire from from Democrats and Republicans.

“You know, as it becomes increasingly obvious, this is probably a non-starter,” Sykes explained. “The Trump folks, you know, I think are very, very likely to look for an exit strategy because they don’t want to own the failure. The best way to do that is to separate himself from this. Make it Ryancare and throw Paul Ryan under the bus.”

“The reality is this is the one consistent theme of Breitbart over the years, which is hatred of Paul Ryan, they did everything possible to beat Paul Ryan last year — there’s been no love lost,” he added. “Steve Bannon made it absolutely clear that one of his missions was to destroy Paul Ryan. so I think you are seeing that playing out.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: