Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Barack Obama deserves an apology: Joe Biden attacks Trump for false wiretap claims

Newsweek

23 Mar 2017 at 21:08 ET                   
Joe Biden (Shutterstock).

Joe Biden said former President Barack Obama deserved an apology from President Donald Trump for alleging Obama and his administration wiretapped Trump Towers during the 2016 presidential election. Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in a Twitter rant in early March. Obama denied the claim via a spokesperson, and FBI Director James Comey has testified…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pay no attention to the man behind the podium’: John King calls out Sean Spicer’s ‘credibility problem’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+