Barack Obama deserves an apology: Joe Biden attacks Trump for false wiretap claims
Joe Biden said former President Barack Obama deserved an apology from President Donald Trump for alleging Obama and his administration wiretapped Trump Towers during the 2016 presidential election. Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in a Twitter rant in early March. Obama denied the claim via a spokesperson, and FBI Director James Comey has testified…
