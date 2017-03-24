Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders has a message for disenchanted Trump voters

AlterNet

24 Mar 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivered a fiery joint rally on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The object of their scorn? Trump’s new National Economic Council director, Gary Cohn. “[Trump said] we are going to send the special interests packing, and we are going to once again have a government of the people…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House budget director: Don’t like Trumpcare? ‘Figure out a way to change the state’ you live in
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+