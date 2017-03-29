Bernie Sanders’ ideas are gaining traction
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders failed in his bid for the presidency—but his ideas are increasingly popular. Recent polls have shown that progressive ideas are catching on, largely as a function of organized opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies. Half of Americans now believe in climate change and are concerned about it, Gallup found this week. This,…
