Bernie Sanders to say ‘no’ to Gorsuch
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., confirmed Thursday that he planned to oppose Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, saying in a statement that the judge “brought the confirmation process to a new low.” The senator described Gorsuch’s efforts to avoid revealing his stance on a number of critical issues as “a thick fog…
