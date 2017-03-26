Bernie Sanders to sponsor single-payer health bill
Bernie Sanders is returning to a key campaign promise and will introduce a single-payer healthcare bill in the wake of the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement defeat. The Vermont senator said Sunday that he was willing to work with both Democrats and Republicans to provide “insurance for all,” two days after the GOP leadership’s American Health Care Act…
