Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders to sponsor single-payer health bill

Newsweek

26 Mar 2017 at 18:07 ET                   
Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Bernie Sanders is returning to a key campaign promise and will introduce a single-payer healthcare bill in the wake of the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement defeat. The Vermont senator said Sunday that he was willing to work with both Democrats and Republicans to provide “insurance for all,” two days after the GOP leadership’s American Health Care Act…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is ‘red hot’ with rage over healthcare debacle and determined to make disloyal Republicans pay
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+