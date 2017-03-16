Bernie Sanders: Trump’s budget is morally obscene and bad economic policy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blasted President Donald Trump’s federal budget Thursday as “morally obscene” with “devastating” implications for millions of Americans across the United States in a statement. “President Trump’s budget is morally obscene and bad economic policy,” Sanders said Thursday. “It will cause devastating pain to the very people Trump promised to help during the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion