Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Best-paying jobs in America: report

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:12 ET                   
Doctor with a patient (Shutterstock)

A new report that lists 25 of the best-paying jobs in America from fields like health care, technology and law compiled by the career website Glassdoor Inc. found that the highest salaries are going to physicians, followed by pharmacy managers and patent attorneys. The median base salary of a physician was at $187,876, while for pharmacy…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump tells conservatives he’ll blame Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+