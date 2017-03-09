Best-paying jobs in America: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new report that lists 25 of the best-paying jobs in America from fields like health care, technology and law compiled by the career website Glassdoor Inc. found that the highest salaries are going to physicians, followed by pharmacy managers and patent attorneys. The median base salary of a physician was at $187,876, while for pharmacy…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion