Betsy DeVos called it: Bear puts Connecticut schools on lockdown
For those who ridiculed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for mentioning “potential grizzlies” as a reason for keeping a gun in schools for safety, it may be time to start lining up to apologize: A bear put a pair of Connecticut schools on lockdown this week. Two schools in Southington, Conn., were placed in “Secure…
