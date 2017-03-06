Biden to speak at SXSW
Former Vice President Joe Biden has largely stayed out of public life since leaving office in January but the former senator will speak about fighting cancer Sunday at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film and music festival in Austin, Texas, Deadline reported Monday. Biden is scheduled to outline plans for his Biden Cancer Initiative, or what…
