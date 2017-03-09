‘Biggie Smalls is gone, but never forgotten’: Dem Rep raps ‘It Was All A Dream’ on House floor

(Screenshot)

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to the Notorious B.I.G on the 20th anniversary of his death, March 9, 2017, while speaking on the House floor. He represents New York’s 8th congressional district in Brooklyn and Queens. Jeffries rapped the lyrics of “It Was All A Dream,” and referred to Biggie as the “King of New York.”

“He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever. I’ve got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised,” said Jeffries. “We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world’s most important hip-hop stars.”

“Biggie Smalls is gone, but never forgotten,” Jeffries said. “Rest in peace, Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn At.”

Watch the full clip below.