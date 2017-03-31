Bill Nye is going to march on Washington
The Science Guy joins the March for Science Popular Science Bill Nye, star of the megahit “Science Guy” television show of the 90s, announced his public support of the March for Science in a blog post on Thursday. The April 22 march is billed as a call for the world to support and safeguard science in…
