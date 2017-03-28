Bill O’Reilly wants to talk about ‘political correctness’ after his racist and sexist comments

Bill O'Reilly (Photo: Screen capture)

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made both a racist and sexist remark about Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), referring to what he called her “James Brown wig.”

He added, “If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig,” according to Media Matters.

After receiving backlash on social media over his comment, O’Reilly issued a statement apologizing for his words: “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

However, that didn’t stop him from simultaneously announcing on Twitter that his Tuesday night segment of the O’Reilly Factor would also focus on “political correctness.”

He wrote, “Big political correctness segment on The Factor tonight. Have you had enough? Check us out, you won’t be disappointed. –BO’R.”