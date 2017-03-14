Bipartisan group opposes Trump Coast Guard budget cut
President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the Coast Guard budget by $1.3 billion has triggered protest from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers who, in a letter Monday, asked appropriators to reject the plan. Led by Coast Guard and Maritime subcommittee chairman Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-California), the lawmakers sent the letter to the Appropriations Homeland Security…
