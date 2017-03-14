Quantcast

Bipartisan group opposes Trump Coast Guard budget cut

International Business Times

14 Mar 2017 at 08:55 ET                   
US Coast Guard (AFP)

President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the Coast Guard budget by $1.3 billion has triggered protest from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers who, in a letter Monday, asked appropriators to reject the plan. Led by Coast Guard and Maritime subcommittee chairman Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-California), the lawmakers sent the letter to the Appropriations Homeland Security…

