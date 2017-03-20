Breitbart and Infowars under investigation for ties to Russia: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
FBI’s Russian-influence probe includes a look at far-right news sites
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators are examining whether far-right news sites played any role last year in a Russian cyber operation that dramatically widened the reach of news stories — some fictional — that favored Donald Trump’s presidential bid, two people familiar with the inquiry say. Operatives for Russia appear to have strategically timed the computer commands,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion