Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Breitbart and Infowars under investigation for ties to Russia: report

McClatchy Washington Bureau

20 Mar 2017 at 22:18 ET                   
Alex Jones (Screenshot)

FBI’s Russian-influence probe includes a look at far-right news sites

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators are examining whether far-right news sites played any role last year in a Russian cyber operation that dramatically widened the reach of news stories — some fictional — that favored Donald Trump’s presidential bid, two people familiar with the inquiry say. Operatives for Russia appear to have strategically timed the computer commands,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Erin Burnett torches Spicer: Manafort claim just another ‘alternative fact’ that damages Trump’s credibility
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+