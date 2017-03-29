Quantcast

Brexit has officially begun

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. After much speculation over the future of the country and the bloc, British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a letter that formally kicks off the process for the country’s exit, Tuesday The first requirement to put Brexit — the term for UK’s departure from…

