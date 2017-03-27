Brexit to be triggered this week
As British Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to outline plans for divorcing the U.K. from the European Union, Labour Party spokesman Keir Starmer warned his party would block any deal that does not deliver the same benefits the country currently enjoys. May planned to trigger Article 50 to trigger the mechanism for leaving the trading block this…
