Bridgegate: Feds seek ‘meaningful’ jail term for former Christie allies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NEWARK–Calling their crimes a “stunningly brazen and vindictive abuse of power,” federal prosecutors urged a federal judge to sentence both Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, convicted last year in the Bridgegate scandal, to a “meaningful term of imprisonment.” But in a pre-sentence report filed Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s office did not ask for the maximum term.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion