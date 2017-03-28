Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bridgegate: Feds seek ‘meaningful’ jail term for former Christie allies

NJ.com

28 Mar 2017 at 09:32 ET                   
Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly

NEWARK–Calling their crimes a “stunningly brazen and vindictive abuse of power,” federal prosecutors urged a federal judge to sentence both Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, convicted last year in the Bridgegate scandal, to a “meaningful term of imprisonment.” But in a pre-sentence report filed Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s office did not ask for the maximum term.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Nunes refuses to say if he canceled hearings over Sally Yates as he’s bombarded by reporters
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+