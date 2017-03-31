Bridgegate trial over, identity of ‘John Doe’ will remain secret, judge rules
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NEWARK–Who was John Doe? With the infamous Bridgegate corruption case now at an end, a federal judge has ruled that the public still has no right to know the names of the unindicted co-conspirators–including one known as “John Doe” in legal filings–who may have conspired in the high-stakes scheme of political retribution. U.S. District Judge Susan…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion