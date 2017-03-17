Buzz Aldrin debuts virtual reality trip to Mars
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Buzz Aldrin’s already been to the moon. His next mission? Getting humans to Mars. The 87-year-old astronaut, and second man ever to walk on the moon, recently debuted a virtual reality Mars experience in hopes of making progress toward an actual trip to the Red Planet. Aldrin unveiled his “Cycling Pathways to Mars” Tuesday at the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion