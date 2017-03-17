Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Buzz Aldrin debuts virtual reality trip to Mars

International Business Times

17 Mar 2017 at 10:16 ET                   
Buzz Aldrin (Twitter)

Buzz Aldrin’s already been to the moon. His next mission? Getting humans to Mars. The 87-year-old astronaut, and second man ever to walk on the moon, recently debuted a virtual reality Mars experience in hopes of making progress toward an actual trip to the Red Planet. Aldrin unveiled his “Cycling Pathways to Mars” Tuesday at the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He maliciously lies’: ‘Morning Joe’ panel shreds latest attempt to defend Trump’s wiretap conspiracy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+