California dominates happiest city list

International Business Times

13 Mar 2017 at 15:28 ET                   
San Francisco (Pinterest)

California is resoundingly the place to be for those looking to brighten up their life in 2017, according to a survey released Monday. The Golden State was featured eight times among the top nine happiest cities in America to live, as indicated by a report from personal-finance website Wallet Hub. On the list of the top…

