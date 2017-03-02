California flood control called a life-and-death crisis, but federal funding is uncertain
WASHINGTON — Experts say California’s Oroville Dam crisis demonstrates the life-and-death urgency of federal spending to upgrade aging dams. But there are doubts about whether President Donald Trump will agree. California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird told the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday that further deterioration of the nation’s aging flood control…
