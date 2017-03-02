Quantcast

California flood control called a life-and-death crisis, but federal funding is uncertain

McClatchy Washington Bureau

02 Mar 2017 at 01:43 ET                   
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, U.S. February 11, 2017. (California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS)

WASHINGTON — Experts say California’s Oroville Dam crisis demonstrates the life-and-death urgency of federal spending to upgrade aging dams. But there are doubts about whether President Donald Trump will agree. California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird told the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday that further deterioration of the nation’s aging flood control…

