Ana Kasparian is best known as a host and producer of the largest online news show "The Young Turks," (TYT) a show covering politics, pop culture and lifestyle. She is also the main host of the rapidly growing panel show "The Point" on the TYT Network. When Ana's not hosting and producing news content, she teaches upper division journalism at her alma mater California State University Northridge.
California governor warns of at least a $6 billion-a-year hit to the state under GOP health plan
WASHINGTON — Calling the Republican congressional leadership’s health care plan an “insult to democracy itself,” Gov. Jerry Brown warned Wednesday that the proposal would shift $6 billion in costs a year to California’s state government by 2020. “It’s real when you, all of a sudden, send a $6 billion tax bill to the state of California,”…
