California introduces nation’s first ‘free college’ program
California lawmakers unveiled a plan Monday to create the country’s first college aid program that would not only cover the cost of tuition for low-income students but also the living expenses for those with student loans attending public colleges and universities. Roughly 55 percent of all college students in California reportedly graduated with debt averaging $21,382…
