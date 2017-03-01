Quantcast

Can colonizing Mars turn us into a new species?

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 09:16 ET                   
The planet Mars (AFP)

A scientific expert has suggested that colonizing Mars may be the determining factor that may trigger evolutionary biology processes which can, “in just a few hundred generations, perhaps as little as 6,000 years,” lead to the emergence of a new type of human species. Scott Solomon, an evolutionary biologist at Rice University in Houston and the…

