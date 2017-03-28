Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can legal marijuana solve the opioid crisis?

Newsweek

28 Mar 2017 at 17:56 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently said he was “astonished” by claims that legal marijuana could solve the opioid crisis devastating the nation. However, a new study firmly linked legalized weed to decreased opioid abuse and overdoses. After analyzing hospitalization records from 1997 to 2014 in 27 states, nine of which legalized medical marijuana within that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Keith Olbermann predicts GOP will turn on Trump: ‘Republicans will force him into the straight jacket’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+