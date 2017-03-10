Can marijuana use lead to heart failure?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Medical marijuana may be a great source of treatment for patients suffering from various conditions and illnesses living, but the plant may also be a cause of a very serious and life-threatening medical condition: heart failure. Researchers at Philadelphia’s Einstein Medical Center said there is a connection between marijuana use and increased cardiac risks, such as…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion