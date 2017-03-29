Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can the House impeach Donald Trump?

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on July 16, 2016 in New York. (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump has been at the receiving end of sharp criticism – over his healthcare bill, immigration orders, and most recently rollback of climate change policies – since he took office in January this year. A supporter of the president, however, said Trump may be ousted from office, as early as 2018. U.S. Rep. Matt…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
More Trump U lawsuits are coming — if Judge Gonzalo Curiel lets fraud cases move forward
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+