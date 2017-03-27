Quantcast

Canada to legalize marijuana soon

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
Marijuana (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

In keeping up with his promise of legalizing marijuana that was seen as one of the primary reasons for the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party’s win in 2015, the government will announce the legislation next month. The legislation will legalize marijuana in Canada by July 1, 2018, CBC News reported Sunday. To ensure that…

