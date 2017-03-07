Canada’s in no hurry to legalize weed
Back in December, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised citizens that he would make recreational marijuana legal across each province. But that doesn’t mean Canadian adults will have access to legal cannabis anytime soon. Although a bill was supposed to be submitted to the parliament sometime in the spring, lawmaker Bill Blair told Bloomberg Monday the…
