Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Canada’s largest organization for girls and women halts US trips in response to Trump immigration ban

Newsweek

14 Mar 2017 at 06:42 ET                   
Demonstrators on the second day of anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Girl Guides of Canada, the country’s largest organization for girls and women, has canceled trips to the United States in the near future, in an apparent response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, Canadian broadcaster CBC reports. Trump’s original order restricted the entry of citizens from six Muslim-majority countries, causing confusion about the status of green…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Richard Spencer’s white nationalist group loses tax exempt status — as the IRS investigates Trump ties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+